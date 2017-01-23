23/01/2017: DON'T MISS THIS WEEK'S LAUNCHES!

Couture S/S 17 kicks off today! Keep up to date with our collections coverage!

Our first Live Panel Discussion on Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture offering as the first female head designer for Dior airs today, Monday 23 January at 14:30 GMT! Join our panelists as they discuss the collection in realtime! We will also be hosting Live Panel Discussions later in the week; Wednesday 25 January at 11:00 GMT will see the offering from Vetements dissected and Valentino’s show will be analysed at 11:00 GMT on Thursday 26 January. Tune in and join the debate!

Suzy Platt is interpreting the Haute Couture collections with her unique fashion illustrations! Follow her take on the looks via the SHOWstudio Tumblr!

Alongside Platt’s illustrations, Marta Represa is our roving reporter, covering couture S/S 17. Visit our 'Collections' page to catch her reports!

We are also launching two brand new fashion films this week! Nick Knight’s fashion film in collaboration with Beats 'New Space', launches Tuesday 24 January and explores virtual collage and manipulation of creative space.

On Friday 26 January, we are launching a fashion film from jeweller extraordinaire Shaun Leane, entitled '18 Woodstock Street' after the designer’s base in Mayfair.

