by SHOWstudio

SHOWstudio's London Menswear A/W 17 schedule

Menswear A/W 17 is in full swing!

The SHOWstudio team are thrilled to announce that this season, alongside Lou Stoppard, we will have two exciting new guest chairs for our live panel discussions, Finn MacTaggart and Anastasiia Fedorova!

Lou Stoppard will be reviewing the shows as usual, alongside freelance journalist Rebecca Gonsalves.

See our London A/W 17 panel schedule below: 

J.W. Anderson 8 January 2017 11:45 GMT.

Guest chair Anastasiia Fedorova

Panelists: 

Writer, Rosie Wallin

Writer, Hettie Judah

Editor, Jana Melkumova-Reynolds 

and Director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis 

 

Wales Bonner 8 January 2017 19:00 GMT.

Guest chair Finn Mactaggart 

Panelists: 

Photographer, Campbell Addy

Designer, Tschan Andrews

Designer, Nicholas Daley 

and Musician Thomas Cohen 

 

Vivienne Westwood 9 January 2017 14:00 GMT.

Guest chair Finn Mactaggart

Panelists:  

Artist, Zoe Sidel

Artist, Sussi 

and Princess Julia

