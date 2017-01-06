by SHOWstudio .
SHOWstudio's London Menswear A/W 17 schedule
Menswear A/W 17 is in full swing!
The SHOWstudio team are thrilled to announce that this season, alongside Lou Stoppard, we will have two exciting new guest chairs for our live panel discussions, Finn MacTaggart and Anastasiia Fedorova!
Lou Stoppard will be reviewing the shows as usual, alongside freelance journalist Rebecca Gonsalves.
See our London A/W 17 panel schedule below:
J.W. Anderson 8 January 2017 11:45 GMT.
Guest chair Anastasiia Fedorova
Panelists:
Writer, Rosie Wallin
Writer, Hettie Judah
Editor, Jana Melkumova-Reynolds
and Director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis
Wales Bonner 8 January 2017 19:00 GMT.
Guest chair Finn Mactaggart
Panelists:
Photographer, Campbell Addy,
Designer, Tschan Andrews,
Designer, Nicholas Daley
and Musician Thomas Cohen
Vivienne Westwood 9 January 2017 14:00 GMT.
Guest chair Finn Mactaggart
Panelists:
Artist, Zoe Sidel,
Artist, Sussi
and Princess Julia
