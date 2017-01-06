SHOWstudio's London Menswear A/W 17 schedule

Menswear A/W 17 is in full swing!

The SHOWstudio team are thrilled to announce that this season, alongside Lou Stoppard, we will have two exciting new guest chairs for our live panel discussions, Finn MacTaggart and Anastasiia Fedorova!

Lou Stoppard will be reviewing the shows as usual, alongside freelance journalist Rebecca Gonsalves.

See our London A/W 17 panel schedule below:

J.W. Anderson 8 January 2017 11:45 GMT.

Guest chair Anastasiia Fedorova

Panelists:

Writer, Rosie Wallin

Writer, Hettie Judah

Editor, Jana Melkumova-Reynolds

and Director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis

Wales Bonner 8 January 2017 19:00 GMT.

Guest chair Finn Mactaggart

Panelists:

Photographer, Campbell Addy,

Designer, Tschan Andrews,

Designer, Nicholas Daley

and Musician Thomas Cohen

Vivienne Westwood 9 January 2017 14:00 GMT.

Guest chair Finn Mactaggart

Panelists:

Artist, Zoe Sidel,

Artist, Sussi

and Princess Julia