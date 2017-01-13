Watch Gary Aspden's 'North' Interview play at Claire de Rouen

To coincide with the launch of North: Identity, Photography, Fashion at the Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool, SHOWstudio launched an interview with brand consultant and self-proclaimed trainer obsessive Gary Aspden.

The interview sees Aspden discuss his early teenage years and sportswear as a symbol of aspiration. 'I loved Armani at that time because the logo had the same initials as mine,' says Aspden.

Over the next three days you can pop into Soho bookstore Claire de Rouen where the interview will be screening! Thanks to Lucy Moore!