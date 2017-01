Nick Knight's 2016 fashion film for for Tom Ford’s iconic Black Orchid fragrance sees model of the moment Mica Arganaraz enveloped in a billowing burst of smoke.

Featuring styling by Carine Roitfeld and hair by Sam McKnight, the film explores the dark sensuality inherent in the scent. Thanks to Trey Laird of Laird + Partners for production, Director of Photography Benoit Delhomme and Loic Maes for post-production work!

Watch the film now!